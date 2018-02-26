Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 55-year-old man has been charged following a major fire at a Northwich high school in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday, February 25).

Dozens of firefighters and 12 fire engines were called to the University of Chester Academy Northwich (UCAN) just after 6am, and spent several hours tackling the blaze while police closed nearby roads.

Following an investigation, a Cheshire police spokesperson said they arrested Philip Day, 55, of Saltash Close, Runcorn, in relation to the incident and he has subsequently been charged with arson with intent.

Day has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at North Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (February 27).

Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call 101, quoting incident 174 of February 25, 2018. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.