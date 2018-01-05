Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a 42-year-old man following a disturbance in Ellesmere Port to which armed officers responded.

There was a heavy police presence in the town after reports emerged that a man had a firearm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 4).

Robert Latham, of Percival Road in Ellesmere Port, was one of three men arrested after the incident, which saw Cambridge Road cordoned off.

He has been charged with a public order offence and resisting arrest, and will appear at Chester Magistrates Court on January 23.

The 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray and the 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence are still being dealt with, a Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman said.

Insp Chris Williams previously said: “We understand the incident will have caused some concern in the community. Officers acted swiftly and arrests have been made. To provide reassurance we will continue with our increased patrols in the area.”

Cheshire police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 397 of January 4, 2018. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.