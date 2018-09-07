Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after his van overturned on a slip road near Chester this morning (Friday, September 7).

Chester Police (@PoliceChester) took to Twitter this morning to announce that the driver of the van which overturned on the A55 slip road heading up towards the A51 roundabout (Vicars Cross interchange) has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Thankfully, police said, nobody was injured during the incident.

In their tweet police wrote: "Traffic is building up on the A55 westbound after a van overturned on the slip road to the A51 at 7.30am this morning. No injuries have been reported and a man is under arrest on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs."

The slip road has been reopened but traffic disruption remains in the area.