A man has been arrested following an incident in Hoole this morning (Thursday, February 1).

Officers were called to Newton Lane at 8.40am following reports of a man being verbally abusive to another man.

They managed to locate the suspect on Panton Place and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He is currently in police custody.