Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a serious assault in which a man was slashed across the face on an Ellesmere Port street, have made an arrest.

Ellesmere Port Police tweeted that a 31-year-old local man was in custody following yesterday's incident on Station Road in the town (Tuesday, May 9).

The male victim, 23, sustained a slash wound to his face and had to be taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was driving on Station Road around 1.40pm yesterday and are appealing for dashcam footage.

If you have footage, you will be able to submit it here and if you have any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 58317.