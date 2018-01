Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is in police custody after he was allegedly seen carrying a machete in Ellesmere Port.

Police were called to Overpool Road in Great Sutton at 7.15pm last night (Sunday, January 14) to reports a man was carrying a machete.

A 32-year-old man from Ellesmere Port was 'swiftly' arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed weapon and he is currently in police custody.

Ellesmere Port police said a machete was recovered by officers.