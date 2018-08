Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man following a burglary incident in Chester.

Officers were called at 9.15pm to reports of a burglary incident at a building on Liverpool Road, believed to be a business premises.

They arrived at the scene and after carrying out a search located a man inside the property.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary and currently remains in police custody for questioning.