A man has been arrested following an incident outside Chester train station this afternoon (Thursday, August 30).

Cheshire police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at the station on City Road at 4.30pm and shortly afterwards arrested a man on suspicion of assault in the car park.

The matter was then handed over to the British Transport Police who are dealing with the matter.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

