A 55-year-old man has appeared in court following a serious fire at a Northwich school in the early hours of Sunday (February 25).

Dozens of firefighters and 12 fire engines were called to the University of Chester Academy Northwich (UCAN) just after 6am, and spent several hours tackling the blaze while police closed nearby roads.

Following an investigation, a Cheshire police spokesperson said they arrested Philip Day of Saltash Close, Runcorn, in relation to the incident and he was subsequently charged with arson with intent.

Day appeared at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday (Tuesday, February 27) where he was remanded into custody.

His case was sent Chester Crown Court where he will next appear for a hearing on March 27.

Meanwhile, the school has only managed to reopen to Years 10 and 11, and work is available on the website for Years 7, 8 and 9.