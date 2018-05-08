Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court on firearm offences following an incident at a house in Blacon last week.

Gary McCormick, 42, faces two charges of firearms offences at Warrington Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 5) following a warrant executed by police on Wednesday (May 2).

Police had raided a property on Blacon Avenue at around 8am that day and allegedly discovered a 'suspicious device'.

McCormick, of Blacon Avenue, was later arrested and charged with possessing a thing converted into a firearm and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm/60cm – prohibited weapon.

He has been remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on June 4.