A man has appeared in court on firearm offences following an incident at a house in Blacon last week.
Gary McCormick, 42, faces two charges of firearms offences at Warrington Magistrates Court on Saturday (May 5) following a warrant executed by police on Wednesday (May 2).
Police had raided a property on Blacon Avenue at around 8am that day and allegedly discovered a 'suspicious device'.
McCormick, of Blacon Avenue, was later arrested and charged with possessing a thing converted into a firearm and possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm/60cm – prohibited weapon.
He has been remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on June 4.