A man has been airlifted to hospital after he is believed to have fallen from a window on a Chester housing estate.

North West Ambulance Service were called to Clover Place, Lache , about 10.20am today (Friday, June 1) following reports somebody had fallen from height at a private address.

The casualty was flown by air ambulance to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool which is the regional trauma unit.

Cheshire Police confirmed the patient was a male who was ‘believed to have fallen from a window’.