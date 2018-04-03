The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 52-year-old man has been confirmed to have died following a massive house fire in Hoole on Friday night (March 30).

Fire crews were called to the property on Phillip Street at 9.42pm after receiving reports four people were inside the house at the time of the incident.

All four were able to evacuate the property and were taken to hospital for treatment but Cheshire police have now confirmed that a 52-year-old man has since died as a result of his injuries.

Another 52-year-old man remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The other two men, aged 50 and 40, have been released from hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "At 9.42pm on Friday, 30th March, Cheshire police were notified by Cheshire Fire and Rescue colleagues of a house fire at Phillip Street in Hoole, Chester.

"It is believed that four people were inside the property at the time of the incident, all of whom were able to evacuate and were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Sadly, a 52-year-old man has since died as a result of his injuries. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"Another 52-year-old man remains in hospital receiving treatment, while two other men, aged 50 and 40, have now been released from hospital.

"Detectives are now working closely with fire service colleagues to ascertain the cause of the fire."