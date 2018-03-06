Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident at a supermarket in Winsford.

At around 3.30pm on Sunday (March 4) police were called to reports of a theft and an attempted robbery at the store on Dene Drive.

Joseph Stephen Dixon, of Bradbury Road, Winsford, has been charged with theft, affray, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article (knife) in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Crewe Cheshire Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday, March 6).