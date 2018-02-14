Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody following an incident in which a man was shot with an air weapon in Lache.

Police were called to Medlar Close in the early hours of Friday (February 9) to discover a 44-year-old man had been injured.

Connor Robins, of Clover Lane, Chester, was arrested and charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has also been charged with possession of a class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

Robins appeared at Chester Magistrates Court on Monday (February 12) and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday, March 12.

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident but is since believed to have been discharged.