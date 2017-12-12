Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man in connection with a street stabbing in Ellesmere Port.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday (December 11), when a 27-year-old man was walking along Princes Road and seriously assaulted by three men.

He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Officers have since charged 24-year-old Anthony Ferguson of Woodfield Road North in Ellesmere Port with section 18 wounding with intent.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at West Cheshire Magistrates Court today (December 12).

A 23-year-old man was arrested with no further action taken.

Detective Sergeant Damian Tierney, of Ellesmere Port CID, said previously: “Firstly, I want to reassure the local community that this incident is not-connected to a stabbing which took place in the same area last November.

"I also want to make it clear that we believe this to be a targeted assault on the victim and not a random attack."

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 42 of 11 December.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.