A motorcycle enthusiast wants everybody to spread the word in a bid to recover precious vintage motorbikes stolen from his home near Malpas .

Steve Davies from Threapwood is devastated after thieves took ‘everything of value’ from an outhouse but most sadly two 1950s bikes given to him by his late father.

The bikes, a 1950 Vincent Comet Racing Special (Grey Flash specification) and a 1952 BSA Bantam, but could be worth up to £50,000 but have priceless sentimental value.

Steve’s late father had lovingly built and restored them before his death from motor neurone disease last year.

The family’s social media appeal for information has already attracted more than 5,000 shares on Facebook from motorcycle enthusiasts and friends as far and wide as Southampton to Aberdeen. Despite their potential worth, the bikes will be hard to sell due to their unique nature and rarity as any would-be buyer is likely to be suspicious.

Steve said: “We’re absolutely devastated as the bikes have huge sentimental value. My late father spent 45 years building and maintaining these bikes and gave them to me and my son to enjoy before he died last year. We’re appealing to anyone who may know about them to either discreetly return them or to contact the local police.”

The bikes and other stolen equipment, including five saddles, were securely locked up when taken overnight on Monday (April 9).

Cheshire Police are advising people to be vigilant following a wave of similar crimes in South Cheshire where outbuildings have been targeted and items stolen.

People with any information relating to this or other thefts are encouraged to contact their local police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.