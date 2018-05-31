Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been treated at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port .

The accident was reported about 5.30pm on Thursday (May 31) on the A5117 close to Thornton le Moors near the refinery.

Travel webite Inrix reports the road as partially blocked in both directions following a reported head-on collision, with very slow traffic between Thornton Green Lane and M53 J10 (Little Stanney).

Cheshire Police said a man was treated at the scene by paramedics but his injuries are believed to be minor.