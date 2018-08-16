Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Malbank School and Sixth Form is celebrating another successful year with most subjects achieving 100% of students passing.

Results in maths were outstanding with 93% of all entries gaining A* - B.

Music, business, PE and a host of other subjects were also excellent.

The school says students performed well against their target grades and there were strong results across the curriculum with students going off to study courses in degrees ranging from English Literature, business, marketing, sports journalism, linguistics, textiles and chemistry to food science, economics, biology, computer science, psychology, engineering, maths and history.

Particularly impressive results were achieved by headboy Charlie Edleston who got 3 A*s and will read food science at Leeds.

He was delighted as the pressure was on as his older brother Max, also a former Malbank student, had just achieved a First in photography!

Oliver O’Hara, who got A*AA, will read computing at Manchester, Rachel Fifer who achieved AAA, will study Chemistry at Sheffield with a year studying in Australasia and Tom Davies who achieved A*AA and an A at AS will read chemistry at York.

Head of sixth form John Harrison remarked on how proud he was of the class of 2018.

“It is great to see so many smiling faces today with some fantastic success stories. Hard work always reaps rewards and the students today have proved that across the board – we are very proud of them and wish them all the best in their very varied and exciting next steps,” he said.