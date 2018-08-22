The video will start in 8 Cancel

A major fire in a manufacturing building on the Stanlow oil refinery site is now out.

Clouds of smoke billowed across the plant and could be seen for many miles around after the fire broke out at around 2pm today (Wednesday, August 22).

Six fire engines were sent to the scene from Ellesmere Port, Powey Lane, Chester, Widnes and Northwich.

Thankfully, all staff were accounted for and were evacuated.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have just issued the following statement: “Shortly after 2pm today emergency services received reports of a fire within the SHOP chemical plant at the Stanlow site in Ellesmere Port.

“Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service along with onsite firefighters from Essar quickly brought the fire under control and it was fully extinguished within three hours.

“The fire caused a large plume of smoke above the site, which has now dispersed. Fire crews remain at the site.

“The incident was confined to the manufacturing area of the site and did not affect the refinery. All staff within the affected area were evacuated as a precaution and there were no reports of any injuries.”

Inspector Richard Reeves from Cheshire Police said: “We understand that this incident may have caused alarm to the local community and we would like to reassure people that it has not affected the wider area and there are not believed to be any risks to the public.”

An Essar spokesperson said: "Earlier this afternoon a fire occurred at the SHOP chemical plant.

"Both the site emergency services and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance to deal with the incident.

"All personnel have been accounted for. Refinery operations at Stanlow remain unaffected."