Fire crews are on their way to the scene of a large fire at a recycling plant in Ellesmere Port.

Plumes of smoke are visible all over Ellesmere Port after the blaze took hold at Recresco recycling centre on North Road.

Emergency services were alerted just after midday after smoke was seen coming from the site's paper shed.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The premises have been evacuated and five pumps and an aerial platform have been called to the scene'.