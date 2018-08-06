Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delays on the M6 are set to continue into the evening as emergency repairs are carried out following a car fire.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junction 15 and 16 shortly before 2.30pm today (Monday, August 6) following a three vehicle collision in Staffordshire.

But one of the vehicles caught fire, which resulted in plumes of black smoke billowing across the motorway, reports the Stoke Sentinel.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but has caused damage to the carriageway which now needs to be resurfaced. The M6 is still blocked, but trapped traffic is being let past the scene.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed teams were at the scene assessing the situation.

He said: "We are at the scene of a vehicle fire which has damaged the carriageway.

"Traffic can utilise the hard shoulder while heading past the scene, but congestion is expected to continue on this stretch of the carriageway, which will need resurfacing."