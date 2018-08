Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Frodsham, on Thursday, September 6.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health. The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer.

If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered.

Macmillan research shows that four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis.

This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

Details of the visit:

Thursday, September 6, Frodsham Market, High Street, WA6 6TW, 8am to 1pm

Alison Rogers, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, says: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

“We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“On the dates mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer.

“Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. “We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo .