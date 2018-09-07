Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield’s MP has called on a major retailer to make a long term commitment to the town centre.

David Rutley has written a letter to the bosses of Marks and Spencer over the Mill Street branch.

Concerns over the future of Marks and Spencer in the town were sparked when the high street giant announced a five-year ‘store estate programme’, in 2016.

And in May this year the said 100 branches across the country will close or close and relocate. So far the store has closed 21 stores and announced the closures a further 35.

Macclesfield’s Mill Street store is not on the list of those which M&S says will shut.

When contacted by the Express, a spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said: “We have made no announcements about M&S Macclesfield.

“We are reviewing our stores and looking at several factors that change over time and it would be inaccurate to speculate about any further changes to our store portfolio.”

Concerns over the future of Macclesfield’s high street were raised last week when Mothercare announced it was closing at the end of the month.

And it comes after the collapse of the proposed £19m cinema complex development planned for Churchill Way car park.

Mr Rutley said: “I am not aware of current plans Marks and Spencer may have to close its Macclesfield store.

“I met with executives from M&S last year in London and was told that Macclesfield was not on the planned closure list at that time. The expansion of the Grosvenor Centre and the arrival of TK Maxx, as well as plans for the [a new food market at the] Picturedrome show the potential our town centre has.

“I am contacting Marks and Spencer to ask for another meeting to discuss plans for our community. “The Macclesfield store plays an important role in our town centre, which we all want to see it continue for years to come.”

Janet Jackson, councillor for Macclesfield central ward, used to work at the store on Mill Street.

She said: “It really is the key anchor store on town.

“It would be a serious blow to the town if Marks and Spencer went.

“People come in to do their shopping and then while they are in the town will go and look around the smaller independent shops, but they rely on the large retailers.”