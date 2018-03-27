Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two lanes are closed on the M6 this morning (Tuesday, March 27), with miles of queueing traffic following a collision involving a car and two lorries.

There are delays of at least an hour as police have closed two lanes on the main southbound carriageway as well as the entry slip road from the M62.

The incident is believed to have happened at J21A M62 (Croft Interchange) and congestion is stretching to J23 A580 (Haydock).

According to traffic website Inrix the slip road closure means traffic is unable to access the M6 southbound from the M62 westbound at J10.

All three emergency services are currently on the scene with members of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service assisting paramedics to check over any potential casualties.

They are also trying to contain a leak of diesel coming from one of the HGVs, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.