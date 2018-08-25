Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police incident on a bridge over the M6 meant drivers and sports fans from Cheshire faced severe disruption to their journeys earlier today (Saturday, August 25).

The motorway was closed both ways between junctions 11 and 10 near Walsall for around five hours.

West Midlands Police confirmed that officers were alerted to a man standing on the wrong side of bridge railings above junction 10 shortly before 6.40am.

A special negotiator attended the scene, and the man climbed back over the railings uninjured at around 11.30am. He has been detained under the Mental Health Act and is receiving support.

The motorway closure caused long delays for Chester FC fans heading to Shropshire to see them take on AFC Telford United, and for Warrington Wolves fans travelling down to to see their side play the Catalan Dragons in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

