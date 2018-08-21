A serious crash shut a stretch of the M6 northbound in Cheshire earlier this morning (Tuesday,
The busy motorway was closed been junction 19 for Knutsford and junction 20 for Lymm Interchange since about 3am until just before 9am.
The incident, which is being described by Highways England as 'serious', caused major disruption around the local roads network.
Diversions were in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.
M6 reopens
Witness appeal
Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 160816.
Information can also be submitted online at https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries.
To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage
Man arrested and passenger in 'critical' condition
Cheshire police has released this statement:
Shortly after 2.30am today, Tuesday 21 July, officers were called to reports of a collision on the M6 in Cheshire.
The incident involved two Mercedes Sprinter vans and occurred on the northbound carriageway between junction 18 and 19.
One person, a passenger in one of the vans, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the Royal Salford Hospital; his condition is described as critical.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old man from Blackburn, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving; he is currently being held in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.
As a result of the collision a full closure of the northbound carriageway is currently in place, officers are working to reopen the road as soon as possible.”
Closure to be lifted 'shortly'
Statement from Highways England
“The M6 in Cheshire is closed northbound between junctions 19 (near Tabley) and junction 20 (for the M56), due to a serious collision involving “two vehicles. The North West Motorway Police Group is on-scene managing the incident.
“A diversion route is in place: Road users are advised to follow the ‘Solid Black Square’ diversion symbol.
“Leave the M6 northbound at junction 19 and take the third exit on to A556 northbound. At the A556/A56 ‘Bowden Roundabout’, perform a “U-turn and follow the A556 southbound. Turn onto the M56 junction 8 westbound entry slip, and continue along the M56 westbound.
“Leave the M56 westbound at junction 9 to then re-join the M6 northbound.”
Delays of one hour
Highways England are currently reporting delays of 60 minutes for motorists.
These are the diversions
Motorists are being advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol and exit the motorway at junction 19, before continuing on the A556 Northbound.
They can then join the M56 at junction eight before travelling Westbound to re-join the M6 at junction 20.