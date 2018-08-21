A serious crash shut a stretch of the M6 northbound in Cheshire earlier this morning (Tuesday,

The busy motorway was closed been junction 19 for Knutsford and junction 20 for Lymm Interchange since about 3am until just before 9am.

The incident, which is being described by Highways England as 'serious', caused major disruption around the local roads network.

Diversions were in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.

For the latest news and breaking news visit www.chesterchronicle.co.uk.

Follow us on Twitter @Chesterchron or find us on Facebook .