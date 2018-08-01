Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are traffic delays on the M6 this morning (Wednesday, August 1) due to an overturned vehicle.

Highways England have tweeted that traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at J16 southbound for Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services and traffic officers are on the scene and it is reported there are delays of 90 minutes on the approach.

No injuries have been reported but the road closure will remain until vehicles have been recovered.