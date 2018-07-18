Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are putting a full road closure in place on the M6 near the Lymm interchange as emergency services deal with a serious collision.

North West Motorway Police posted details about the incident, between junctions 21 and 20 (Warrington) on the southbound carriageway, at 1.35pm today (Wednesday, July 18).

Police, paramedics and Highways Agency officers are in attendance.

An air ambulance has now landed in an adjacent field.

Huge delays on M6 in Cheshire following multi-vehicle collision

Police tweeted: “We are putting a full closure in place whilst we deal with the serious RTC. Please avoid the area.”

This is the second accident which has taken place today on the M6 in Cheshire. Traffic was at a standstill earlier today at J19 to J18 southbound near Middlewich due to a multi-vehicle collision.