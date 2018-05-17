Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M6 northbound is closed in Cheshire this afternoon (Thursday, May 17) following a serious collision involving four lorries.

Highways England reports all lanes blocked from junction 18 to 19, between Middlewich and Knutsford.

It tweeted: "Emergency services are working at the scene. Long delays on the approach. Please allow plenty of extra time or use an alternative route, if possible."

The agency said the carriageway may have to be fully closed to allow the air ambulance to land.