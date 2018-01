Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-vehicle collision has blocked part of the eastbound carriageway of the M56.

The incident, which was reported at around 7.44am this Tuesday morning (January 30), is understood to involve three vehicles and happened between junction 10 for Stretton and junction 9 for the M6 at Lymm Interchange.

Travel website Inrix reports queueing traffic and congestion to junction 11 at Preston Brook.

Emergency services have been called to the scene.