Delays remain on the M53 following a collision earlier this morning (Thursday, May 31).

One lane has been closed on the northbound carriageway between J5 A41 for Eastham and J4 A5137/B5137 at Bebington for the past few hours as workers try to repair barriers.

The damage to the barrier is significant enough for the lane to remain closed for much of today, according to North West Motorway Police.

They tweeted that a driver was taken to custody after originally blowing 53 micrograms (mg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath at the scene of the incident, and 60mg once in custody. The legal limit is 35.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead for their journey.