The M53 is now fully re-open after being shut for hours following a fatal incident in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, May 29).

The motorway had been closed both ways for around 10 hours between Bebington and Eastham while police dealt with the incident in which a woman has been confirmed dead.

Officers were contacted at 12.55am today following reports the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway at junction 4. It is believed she may then have been struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation into the the death has now been completed by police.

The woman is yet to be formally identified and her next of kin are in the process of being informed.

Highways England have tweeted that the M53 is now fully re-open in both directions.

Clean-up and recovery is completed and the scene is clear.

Investigation completed

Highways England have just tweeted this

Delays to Stagecoach bus service

This morning’s incident is causing knock on effects to the Stagecoach bus service in Chester

Message from Clatterbridge

Traffic slowly easing

According to traffic website Inrix, congestion appears to be slowly easing after police re-opened the Northbound carriageway between J5 A41 (Eastham) and J4 A5137 / B5137 / B5151 (Bebington).

However there are still queues elsewhere, including on New Chester Road in both directions between Bridle Road (Eastham) and B5133 Hooton Road / Hooton Green (Hooton Crossroads, Hooton).

How the traffic is affecting Cheshire

The queues are affecting Cheshire according to traffic sensors.

There are problems on the A540 Chester High Road in Neston in both directions due to the incident on the M53.

Northbound carriageway reopens but southbound remains shut

The M53 has been closed both ways between Bebington and Eastham since around 1.15am. Merseyside police tweeted this morning: “Please be aware, police are currently dealing with an incident on the M53 Motorway between Junctions 4 & 5.

“M53 will be closed Northbound at Junction 5 & southbound from Junction 4, until further notice. Signpost & diversions are in place. Please find alternative routes.”

Diversion - Southbound: follow hollow black triangle symbol.

Northbound: follow solid black circle symbol. From J4, take: B5151 Southbound towards Willaston, B5133 Eastbound towards Hooton and A41 New Chester Road Northbound to re-join M53 at J5 and vice versa.

Police later confirmed that a woman had died following the incident.

Merseyside Police can confirm an investigation is underway following the death of a woman on the M53.

Officers were contacted at 12.55am today, Tuesday 29th May, following reports the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway at Junction 4. It is believed she may then have been struck by a vehicle.


The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified and her next of kin are in the process of being informed.


Both carriageways of the motorway remain closed at this time to allow for an investigation to be carried out. It is anticipated that they may not reopen until this afternoon and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747 quoting log 0057 of 29th May or contact @MerPolCC