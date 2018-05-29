The M53 is now fully re-open after being shut for hours following a fatal incident in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, May 29).

The motorway had been closed both ways for around 10 hours between Bebington and Eastham while police dealt with the incident in which a woman has been confirmed dead.

Officers were contacted at 12.55am today following reports the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway at junction 4. It is believed she may then have been struck by a vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation into the the death has now been completed by police.

The woman is yet to be formally identified and her next of kin are in the process of being informed.