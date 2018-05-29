The M53 is now fully re-open after being shut for hours following a fatal incident in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, May 29).
The motorway had been closed both ways for around 10 hours between Bebington and Eastham while police dealt with the incident in which a woman has been confirmed dead.
Officers were contacted at 12.55am today following reports the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway at junction 4. It is believed she may then have been struck by a vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation into the the death has now been completed by police.The woman is yet to be formally identified and her next of kin are in the process of being informed.
Key Events
Signing off
The re-opening of the M53 brings an end to our live updates. Thanks for following.
M53 now fully re-open
Highways England have tweeted that the M53 is now fully re-open in both directions.
Clean-up and recovery is completed and the scene is clear.
All clean-up and recovery has been completed and the scene is clear. #M53 is now fully open in both directions following the serious incident we assisted @MerseyPolice with today. Thank you all for your patience and have a safe journey.— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) May 29, 2018
Investigation completed
Highways England have just tweeted this
@MerseyPolice advise they have completed their investigations on the #M53. Clean-up is underway and recovery is on scene. Southbound remains closed between the slips at this time. Traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) May 29, 2018
Delays to Stagecoach bus service
This morning’s incident is causing knock on effects to the Stagecoach bus service in Chester
#Chester: Please be aware the M53 junction 4 to 5 is closed which is causing delays of up tp 30 minutes to our X8 service— Stagecoach MCSL (@StagecoachMCSL) May 29, 2018
Message from Clatterbridge
If you are travelling to our Wirral site please leave extra time for your journey. Surrounding routes are very busy. As well as closures on the #M53 the junction is affected causing issues if you are using the B5137 or B5151. We will keep you updated here. https://t.co/QvWA1W5rnQ— ClatterbridgeCC NHS (@CCCNHS) May 29, 2018
Traffic slowly easing
According to traffic website Inrix, congestion appears to be slowly easing after police re-opened the Northbound carriageway between J5 A41 (Eastham) and J4 A5137 / B5137 / B5151 (Bebington).
However there are still queues elsewhere, including on New Chester Road in both directions between Bridle Road (Eastham) and B5133 Hooton Road / Hooton Green (Hooton Crossroads, Hooton).
How the traffic is affecting Cheshire
The queues are affecting Cheshire according to traffic sensors.
There are problems on the A540 Chester High Road in Neston in both directions due to the incident on the M53.
Northbound carriageway reopens but southbound remains shut
#M53 #Merseyside, now FULLY OPEN northbound between J5 and J4 following the earlier closure for a @MerseyPolice incident.— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) May 29, 2018
The southbound remains CLOSED within J4 with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction.
8:46
The M53 Southbound (J4) carriageway remains closed at this time, and will be for the next hour.— Merseytravel (@Merseytravel) May 29, 2018
What we know so far
The M53 has been closed both ways between Bebington and Eastham since around 1.15am. Merseyside police tweeted this morning: “Please be aware, police are currently dealing with an incident on the M53 Motorway between Junctions 4 & 5.
“M53 will be closed Northbound at Junction 5 & southbound from Junction 4, until further notice. Signpost & diversions are in place. Please find alternative routes.”
Diversion - Southbound: follow hollow black triangle symbol.
Northbound: follow solid black circle symbol. From J4, take: B5151 Southbound towards Willaston, B5133 Eastbound towards Hooton and A41 New Chester Road Northbound to re-join M53 at J5 and vice versa.
Police later confirmed that a woman had died following the incident.
Here’s the statement in full.
Merseyside Police can confirm an investigation is underway following the death of a woman on the M53.
Officers were contacted at 12.55am today, Tuesday 29th May, following reports the woman had fallen from a bridge onto the southbound carriageway at Junction 4. It is believed she may then have been struck by a vehicle.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified and her next of kin are in the process of being informed.
Both carriageways of the motorway remain closed at this time to allow for an investigation to be carried out. It is anticipated that they may not reopen until this afternoon and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747 quoting log 0057 of 29th May or contact @MerPolCC