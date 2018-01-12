Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s hope an eyesore building in Chester city centre may finally get redeveloped into luxury housing.

The Lower Bridge Street premises, which features a 70-space roof-top car park, was once home to the Quick’s Ford car dealership showroom but has been empty since November 2007.

Now it’s being reported developers Bridgemere – owned by Redrow chairman Steve Morgan – aims to demolish the three-storey building and replace it with 43 one and two-bed apartments along with five town houses.

The scheme would include parking within the main building for each of the homes together with a landscaped large inner courtyard. The five town houses would also have their own off-street parking.

Bridgegate East Residents Association learned about the project at their annual meeting held in the Cross Keys pub on Wednesday (January 10).

Members offered support for the plans following years of speculation the building could be turned into student accommodation.

A planning application is due to be submitted later this month. The demolition and rebuild could be completed within 18 months to two years.

The architect has apparently aimed for a natural look with use of local brick and sandstone in keeping with the surroundings.

There were clues something was happening at the 1960s building when contractors erected scaffolding and removed asbestos in 2016.

In the past it had been rumoured the site was likely to be used for student accommodation. Later stories suggested 35-40 luxury apartments with a mini supermarket on the ground floor.

At one time there were plans for the building to be converted into a restaurant, with a retail component, after planning permission was granted in January 2008 but this consent has long since expired.

In 2015 the eyesore property was the focus of a fun exercise, as part of Heritage Week, with the public asked to imagine what might take its place leading to a satirical response about design standards in Chester.

The Chronicle has asked Bridgemere for a comment.