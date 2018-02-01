Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A luxury boutique salon will shortly open in the grounds of the Cholmondeley Estate.

Experienced therapist and salon owner Georgie Proctor will offer treatments including microblading, reflexology and lip fillers from her new business premises for Georgie & Co. Beauty.

(Image: UGC)

Georgie says she uses only ‘highly recognised, professional products’ and employs ‘qualified, experienced therapists and practitioners’.

She will be opening the doors to the new salon on Sunday, February 11, from 11am to 1pm. Anyone is welcome to have a look and chat to the therapists.