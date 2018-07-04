Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have raided a nurse’s home after a woman was held on suspicion of murdering eight babies at a hospital neonatal unit.

The health worker, who officers have not named, is also being quizzed about six attempted murders.

It is understood she was arrested at a house a mile from the Countess of Chester Hospital early on Tuesday.

The property in Westbourne Road being searched belongs to children’s nurse Lucy Letby, 28, who is understood to have worked at the hospital for seven years, Mirror Online is reporting.

A forensic tent was erected on her drive and officers were seen going in and out of the house. Police were also at the home of Miss Letby’s parents John, 72, and Susan, 58, in Hereford.

A neighbour of the family said: “I’m really close to them. Lucy is so dedicated to her job. Lucy just spent a week in Torquay with her parents.”

Another resident said: “We’ve known Lucy since she was about three and she was lovely, she always has been.”

Five years ago, Miss Letby was interviewed to support a hospital campaign when she said: “I qualified as a children’s nurse in 2011 and have been working on the unit since graduating.

“My role involves caring for a wide range of babies requiring various levels of support. I enjoy seeing them progress and supporting their families.”

Neighbours in Blacon said she kept to herself. Michael Coupe said: “I think the young lady has been there for a couple of years but no one seems to know her very well. I have only seen her coming in and out of the house.

“When I woke up this morning, the police were in the house.”

He added of the investigation into the babies’ deaths: “I think the community would like some answers.”

Last May detectives began probing 15 deaths between June 2015 and 2016. This week they said they were now looking at 17 deaths and 15 non-fatal collapses from March 2015 to July 2016.

Det Insp Paul Hughes added: “We have arrested a healthcare professional on suspicion of murder in relation to eight of the babies and attempted murder in relation to six.

“Parents are continuing to be kept fully updated and are being supported.”

A July 2016 Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health report found significant rota gaps and insufficient staffing for provision of longer-term high-dependency and some intensive care.

And paediatric consultants had been concerned since June 2015 about a hig­­her than usual amount of deaths on the ward.

The hospital carried out independent expert medical reviews before calling in Cheshire Police.

Medical director Ian Harvey said: “We are confident the unit is safe to continue in its current form.”