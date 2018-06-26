Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was revealed by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain that former Love Island contestant Rosie Williams studied law in Chester .

Piers was lambasting Rosie, who left the ITV2 dating show on Friday, for giving up a promising career as a solicitor.

Morgan asked her: “You achieved a postgraduate Master of Law degree from the University of Law in Chester, and you’ve given up all that to go into a villa full of half-wits to try and have sex on national TV.

“Why, why would you do that?”

Rosie, 26, from Glamorgan, South Wales, responded: “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity that came my way.”

Morgan asked what her family thought of her “giving up this extraordinarily good, successful law career to make yourself look stupid on TV”, to which she replied: “My family are very proud of me – I don’t think I made myself look stupid on TV.”

She added: “I was working 18-hour days in a law firm, getting sleepless nights, it’s not as glamorous as it seems. This once in a lifetime opportunity came up and it seemed like the best thing for me.

“When I’m working 18-hour days I haven’t a lot of time to go out and meet men and try and find love, it’s been very difficult for me.

“I’ve studied for eight years, there’s not a lot of time for me, and this was a time to actually spend 24 hours a day with, hopefully, someone I could spend the rest of my life with.”

Piers then pointed out that she was ‘clearly intelligent’, so why would she think that she would find a boyfriend out of the ‘half-witted’ men in there.

Rosie, who enjoyed a fling with hunk Adam Collard on the show, replied: “You’ve got Alex in there that’s a doctor, he’s definitely not a half wit.”

“But no one wants to be with him!” Piers interjected.

Tackling her co-presenter, Susanna told him: “It’s so ironic that you, who has loads of qualifications and consider yourself an intelligent person - you’re making a career on television. Why would you deny that opportunity to Rosie?!

“Because on this show we get to interview world leaders,” Piers replied. “We get to do intelligent debates. In that villa I’ve heard them – they don’t even know that Essex is a county!”

■ Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. It’s presented by Caroline Flack who is engaged to Chester reality star Andrew Brady, who appeared on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother .