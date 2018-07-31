Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love Island host Caroline Flack must have felt emotional as she announced the winners of the hit ITV 2 series knowing her engagement to Chester ’s Andrew Brady lies in tatters.

A record-breaking 3.6m viewers watched Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham take the title and £50,000 prize money in last night’s (Monday, July 30) final.

But the biggest irony is that when the series began Caroline was deeply in love with Andrew Brady, from Vicars Cross , who found fame on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother . Now the relationship is over, with kiss and tell stories in the tabloids prompting a response from Brady on Twitter .

Andrew, 27, posted a lengthy message on social media dismissing cheating claims and saying their split was down to their ‘personalities rather than actions’.

The self-employed aerospace project manager wrote: “I would like to issue a statement as I believe stories, half truths and lies have been circulated in the media by various parties and are to a large extent inaccurate.”

In the post, he addressed press reports, saying stories had been ‘embellished’ by two girls that he’d previously dated, before going on to stress his relationship with Caroline will ‘always remain special’ to him.

He continued: “We were deeply in love, as proven by the level of commitment from the early stage of our relationship. For reasons personal to us, we mutually decided it was going to be very difficult to sustain a long term relationship, but was more about our personalities than our actions.

“Our relationship will remain special in my life, a part I will never forget. Caroline knows I wish her every success and hope she can find happiness.”

He added: “I am far from perfect but I have learned a great lesson in how those human imperfections can be blown out of all proportion. The stress has taken its toll on myself as well as my family and friends. I would like to thank my parents, my sister and my friends.

“You certainly learn who your true friends are when going through the kind of experience I have.

“I am trying my hardest to move on with my life and put all the stress behind me. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your kind words and support.”

The pair are believed to have met on a night out in east London in February after Andrew found fame on reality TV. Caroline is 11 years his senior but has form when it comes to younger men having dated One Direction ’s Harry Styles .

Originally from Derbyshire, Andrew moved to Chester after falling in love with the city when he did a placement at Airbus .