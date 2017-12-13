Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A puppy who is struggling to find a new home because he is so big is spearheading a Christmas collection campaign run by an independent Cheshire-based veterinary group.

Standing at more than five feet two inches tall on his hind legs, lovable Max, described by his carers as ‘Akita cross Kangeroo’ has only just reached the tender age of one and has already won many hearts with his bouncy personality and large ears.

He is one of the many needy animals who are set to benefit from the second year of Willows Veterinary Group’s Pawsome Pets Christmas Appeal which aims to help as many abandoned, unwanted and unloved animals as possible over the festive period.

Willows Veterinary Group, which has its main flagship hospital, Willows Veterinary Hospital in Hartford, near Northwich, is an independently-owned organisation.

It has a network of 25 small animal practices, a referral veterinary hospital, two equine centres and a seven-office farm practice, located across Cheshire and into Greater Manchester, North Wales, the Wirral and Staffordshire.

Pet lovers in Cheshire are being urged to bring in unopened pet food, new toys and blankets for animals of all types to any of the Willows surgeries in the group by Monday, December 18.

The resulting collection will be distributed to various animal rescue charities across the region.

David Crane, Willows Veterinary Group marketing manager, came up with the original idea and said: “We started the Christmas collection last year and had a phenomenal response from our clients. There were literally trolley loads of food, blankets, bedding and toys donated across our group of surgeries and we were quite bowled over with the generosity.

“We found a grateful home for all of it and we have decided to do it again this year because our partner animal rescue charities across the region were so pleased to receive it.

“As a group, we do a lot for charity throughout the year and we see this as one last big push at the end of the year to help as many needy animals as we can.

“We have a lot of loving pet owners who visit us and they show their generosity to help animals in need time and time again.

“We are urging anyone to bring in unopened and in date food, blankets and toys, for all different species to any of our Willows surgeries and we will make sure it benefits animals like lovely Max and the rescue charities which work so hard to look after them.”

Max was sold to his former owner as a Labrador cross and they later realised they had got a lot more dog than they had bargained for.

Unable to manage his lively behaviour and concerned by how quickly he was growing, they passed him in to the care of the team at Warrington Animal Welfare.

Can you support the Willows Pawsome Pets Christmas Appeal?

Drop off unopened food, new toys and blankets at any Willows Veterinary Group Surgery by December 18.

For a full list and more details go to www.willowsvetgroup.co.uk or visit the Facebook page @WillowsVetGroup.

Can you give a loving home to Max?

For more information visit www.warringtonanimalwelfare.org.uk or call 01925 748638.