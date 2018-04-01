Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at The King’s School were delighted to welcome BBC presenter and GB triathlete Louise Minchin to help kick-start Sports Relief activities on Wednesday, March 21.

Louise joined Senior and Sixth Form students in their Sports Relief mile and marshalled a series of fun activities, including a bean bag and skipping race.

(Image: UGC)

Earlier, the infants kicked-off the day’s activities by running a mile around the school’s astro pitches.

They were spurred on by their teachers who joined them on the morning run and collected nearly £100 in sponsorship.

(Image: UGC)

The juniors joined the action later in the morning, determined to post the quickest times, with the musical backdrop of ‘Step it Up for Sports Relief 2018’ motivating them around the track.

Senior school pupils arrived in school dressed as sumo wrestlers, clowns, superheroes and much more.