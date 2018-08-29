Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire main road is closed after a lorry shed its load.

Travel website Inrix reports the A534 Wrexham Road is shut in both directions on Wednesday afternoon (August 29).

The accident occurred near the The Bickerton Poacher pub at Bulkeley.

There is said to be 'slow traffic' due to the incident involving the HGV which shed its load on the section between the junctions with the A41 Whitchurch Road ( Broxton ) and A49 (Ridley).



Cheshire police advise motorists to find an alternative route.

