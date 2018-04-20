Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire involving a refuse wagon is causing congestion at the Sainsbury’s roundabout in Chester.

The incident at Great Boughton was reported about 10.30am this morning (Friday, April 20).

Travel website Inrix states: “Heavy traffic and partially blocked due to recycling lorry fire on A41 Ring Road southbound at A41 Whitchurch Road / Caldy Valley Road / A5115 Whitchurch Road (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).”

One fire engine from Powey Lane and another from Ellesmere Port have been attending the incident.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters tackled a fire involving a recycling lorry in Great Boughton.

"Ring road was closed while crews dealt with the fire. They used two hose reels to put out the blaze, with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

"One fire engine will remain at the scene until the vehicle is recovered."