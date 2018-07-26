Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers travelling on the M6 face major disruption this morning (Thursday, July 26) after a lorry smashed into a bridge.

The motorway is closed in both directions at Junction 32 for Blackpool, Fleetwood M55 and Junction 33 for Lancaster as emergency services deal with the incident.

Highways England said a specialist team have assessed the bridge that the HGV smashed into and have deemed it unsafe.

Road users going southbound are asked by Highways England to follow the 'hollow diamond' diversion route:

Exit the M6 at J33, At roundabout take the first exit to join the A6 towards Blackpool. Follow A6 until J1 of the M55.

Take the M55 eastbound to rejoin the M6 at J32.

Road users going northbound are asked to follow the “hollow circle” diversion route which is the above in reverse.

Delays are more than an hour on approach to the motorway and drivers travelling to the Lake District are advised to plan alternative routes.

North West Motorway Police tweeted that the driver of the lorry has no life threatening injuries but will remain in hospital overnight.