Road closures were put in place after a lorry carrying toilet rolls overturned at the Tarporley roundabout on the A51.

The incident was reported at 11.30am on Monday (January 15).

Cheshire police say the male driver was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precaution. It is understood some of the cargo of toilet rolls spilled out of the overturned lorry.

Later a road closure was put in place ‘on the A49 between the junction of Tarporley Road, Tarporley and the A49 roundabout where it meets the A51’.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and apologised for delays.

One witness said: "Traffic moving fine but will probably be disruption when the crane has to come to move it. Driver stood next to it on his phone, so he's OK, which is a miracle as he skidded towards a lamppost that has smashed the windscreen."