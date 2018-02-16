Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are advised to avoid the A55 south of Chester because of a serious lorry fire during the evening rush-hour.

The engine compartment of the articulated lorry was well ablaze on the Wales-bound carriageway of the A55 southerly bypass between the Posthouse and Sainsbury's roundabouts.

Cheshire Police initially closed both carriageways after being alerted about 3.10pm this afternoon (February 16) because smoke was being blown across both lanes.

However, the fire has now been extinguished and the east-bound carriageway is open again. West-bound remains closed to allow the lorry to be recovered.

Fire crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales are in attendance. The driver is said to be out of the vehicle and is understood to be unharmed.

Cheshire Police spokesman Neil Bellis advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.