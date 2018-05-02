Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A luxury new pet store that sells frozen yogurts and baked treats for dogs has opened in Chester – by the owner of the city’s most popular cat Brutus.

It’s been almost 18 months since the beloved popular tabby, who had a special penchant for hanging around at Morrisons in Saltney, lost his battle with kidney disease – but his owner Claire Owens is hoping to create a lasting legacy to him in the form of her new high quality pet shop Imperial Pets.

Claire, a qualified veterinary nurse, said she was first inspired to start her own business back when Brutus was still alive and she struggled to find good quality food suitable for his diet after he was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.

She said: “Although there was no cure for Brutus, I wonder what difference it would have made if I had been more aware at the time of the difference a good quality diet could have made to his length and quality of life.

"When I looked into it further I discovered there was a gap in the market within Chester, for a pet shop selling high quality food, including raw, which is becoming more and more popular, as well as other pet products and that could also provide advice for pet owners regarding good nutrition and the impact this could have on the quality of life of their pets,” she added.

Claire first started the business as a mobile pet shop and visited weekly street markets, village fairs, festivals and dog shows – eventually opening her first store at Oakwood Farm on Parkgate Road a couple of months ago, which she said is an ‘ideal place’ due to its close proximity to a dog groomers and a photography studio that offers pet portraits.

Imperial Pets, which also features a delivery service, sells a range of popular brands of raw and grain free pet food as well as various luxury and holistic food which doesn’t feature any plastic packaging.

There are also Frozzys frozen yogurts for dogs and other summer products to help keep dogs cool, and Claire also stocks products from other local businesses, including pet bandanas and bow ties by Saughall-based Paws & Hounds, and healthy baked dog treats from Pupcakes Dog Bakery in Wrexham.

“We differ from other pet shops mainly through the level of personal service, knowledge and experience that we can offer, and we go that extra mile to help our customers feel that they matter,” explained Claire.

“My aim is to give the opportunity of product training to colleagues, and employ a small friendly team to cover a range of expertise regarding animal health and behaviour. In the future I will also be carrying out dog weight clinics, which is something I used to do as a veterinary nurse in practice.

She added: “It’s important to really get to know about the products that I’m selling in order to advise customers who are unsure which are the most suitable products for them.

"This is very important to me because I’m not just there to sell products for the sake of selling, I wouldn’t want my customers to buy something that isn’t suitable for them, so I try to advise as best I can so that they feel happy with the products and service.”

Claire is helping to raise money for a secure dog and exercise area to be built in Chester and ran the city’s half marathon last weekend in memory of Silva the dog who drowned at the Countess of Chester Country Park recently. She is also running the Liverpool Rock and Roll Half Marathon later this month. You can sponsor her here.