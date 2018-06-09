Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldi revealed a fresh new look for its Ellesmere Port store when it re-opened to customers on Thursday, June 7.

The store has undergone a transformation to improve customers’ convenience and overall shopping experience.

Standing at 1,125sqm, a more customer-focused layout allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, while browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The format of the store reflects proven customer behaviours, and includes developments such as:

New and improved chillers and freezers including a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store

Increased space dedicated to fresh, British meat products

Relocation of fresh bakery items to the final aisle, so products don’t get squashed under shopping

Relocation of Beers Wines and Spirits into a dedicated fixture along the back wall, showcasing our award winning products

A dedicated section full of award winning Health & Beauty products

The store has also been cleverly crafted to increase employee efficiencies, allowing Aldi to continue to pass its low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

The store employs 29 members of the local community and the refurbishment has created an additional two jobs, in a welcome boost to the town’s economy.

Customers visiting the store on opening day took advantage of Aldi’s famous Specialbuys, which occur every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week the store will be offering a wide range of Father’s Day Gifts including: Vintage Suitcase Turntable at £39.99, Electric Shaver at £17.99, and a wide selection of craft ales at exceptional value for money.

Ahead of the opening Aldi Store Manager, Simon Bonner, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“We were voted Britain’s favourite supermarket in the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey voted for by UK shoppers and we’re delighted that our commitment to fantastic value and quality products is being recognised.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on throughout our opening week, so we’re set for a busy opening week.”

The store, which has 123 car parking spaces, is located on Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0EA, will be open Monday – Saturday, 8am–10pm, and Sunday, 10am–4pm.