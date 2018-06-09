Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd has held a special volunteer celebration day.

The event on Monday (June 4), which coincided with National Volunteers’ Week (June 1 -7), saw long service awards presented to volunteers who have reached a milestone number of years in service to the organisation.

The trustees, chairman, staff and volunteers gathered to acknowledge the incredible work of all the incredible volunteers, some who were instrumental in setting up the hospice almost 30 years ago. Tea and cake were served and the volunteers were able to meet the team and discuss how the hospice has grown over their years of service.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Robert Mee presented each of the volunteers with a pin badge and certificate to recognise their loyal service along with a bush rose for those volunteers with 25 years plus service thanking them on behalf of everyone at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Over 50 volunteers achieved five year milestone awards, with 30 volunteers achieving 10 year awards, 23 volunteers with 15 years, and 17 volunteers with 20 years. In addition, 20 dedicated supporters received awards for a remarkable 25 years and over 30 with 30 years of voluntary service to Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Volunteer co-ordinator at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd Sue Beckett said: “Our Volunteer Long Service Awards give us the opportunity to recognise the outstanding work done by those who give their time free of charge to be there for the people that need our help. The hospice wouldn’t be here without them and I’m privileged to work with them every day.

“Our volunteers contribute over 55,000 hours of hard work which is a staggering amount and they are invaluable to us. The length of service shows how, once they volunteer, they love being a vital part of the Hospice.”

Aged from 17 to 96 years, the Hospice volunteers provide essential support to the Hospice, with voluntary roles ranging from helping out in the five charity shops, to helping on their Inpatient Unit, providing Bereavement Support alongside other crucial practical roles such as, photography, gardening, fundraising, helping at events – or being a Trustee.

Volunteers’ Week is a national celebration that occurs every year during the first week of June. Organisations, charities and communities across the UK take part in the celebration of volunteers who offer their time and skills to make a difference. Volunteers’ Week provides an opportunity to recognise and respect their invaluable efforts.