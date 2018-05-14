Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are huge delays on the M6 in Cheshire this morning, following a collision involving three lorries.

One lane remains closed while recovery of the vehicles takes place between junction 18 at Holmes Chapel and junction 17 for Sandbach and there are tailbacks stretching up to junction 19 at Knutsford.

According to our sister paper the MEN , two of the lorries involved have been able to leave the scene, but the third one has overturned within the roadworks area. The nearside barrier has also been damaged in the smash.

Emergency services are at the scene and there are delays of around an hour, with drivers being advised to try and find alternative routes.

A tweet from Highways England said: " M6 southbound J18-J17, within the roadworks. 1 lane (of 3) closed due to a collision involving 3 HGVs. 1 has overturned in to the works area and the nearside barrier is damaged.

"Long delays building on the approach. Please allow extra journey time. Will keep you updated."