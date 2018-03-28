Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are heavy delays on the M6 in Cheshire this morning after a power cable fell onto the carriageway.

The motorway was shut between J17 at Sandbach and J18 at Holmes Chapel while emergency services worked to clear the cable but the incident is still having a knock-on effect on traffic.

Queues are backed up to Stoke-on-Trent and Knutsford Services and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Highways England said: "The M6 has now re-opened in both directions between J18-J17 in Cheshire. However, severe delays of over 60 minutes remain in the area. Please allow extra time for your journey."

And a tweet from North West Motorway Police said: "The cables have been cleared and the M6 closures are about to be lifted. Engineers will be continuing to work to minimise any effect on local residents' electricity supply."

Arriva North West tweeted that the incident has impacted on train services 31, 37 and 38 which are now delayed.