Holidaymakers could face Bank Holiday 'chaos' after staff at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport voted for strike action, union leaders have warned.

Despite airport bosses insisting it will be 'business as usual', GMB trade union members voted to reject the company's pay offer of 2% and in favour of strike action.

They say they won't back down unless they get a 3.6% rise, reports our sister paper The Liverpool Echo.

That means 80 workers from aviation rescue and fire fighting services, the control room, engineering and driver operations and airport bird control will walk out during the bank holiday weekend.

The GMB says the 36 hour strike will start at 7pm on Thursday, August 23, and carry on until 7am on Saturday, August 25.

There is then set to be another 12-hour strike starting at 7am on Monday, September 3, and the GMB says more strikes could follow.

The union says members backed the action as 2% would mean "a real terms pay cut for GMB members".

The airport said it was disappointed its pay proposal had been rejected and that plans were in place to ensure passengers were not disrupted.

Eddie Parker, GMB organiser, said: “Liverpool Airport Ltd has failed to meet the aspirations of the GMB members, who have rejected the company’s proposed below inflation pay offer of 2%.

“We have informed the company strike action will not be suspended unless a 3.6% increase is offered."

He added: “Whilst Liverpool Airport Ltd has financially invested in developing the airport over recent years, the same sadly cannot be said of their investment in their employees - who have had enough of being taken for granted by their employer.”

In a statement, the airport said: "The airport company put forward a pay proposal of a 2% pay increase, back dated to April 1, plus a £150 one off payment. However, out of 60 GMB Union members who voted, 36 chose to reject the company’s latest pay offer and have voted for strike action.

"The GMB have subsequently informed the airport that their members will commence an indefinite overtime ban from 23rd August onwards, plus strike action.

"This action will involve employees working at the airport in the fire service, airfield operations, airport operations control and car parks.

"The airport company is very disappointed with the result of this ballot and firmly believes that its pay proposal compares favourably with pay increases seen by many other private and public sector organisations."